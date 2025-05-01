Students of Telangana schools excel in SSC exams

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Residential Schools have topped the SSC public examinations 2025 with a pass percentage of 98.79%, significantly higher than the state pass percentage of 92.78%. The results were announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.

The examination, conducted from March 21 to April 4 at 2,676 centres, saw 5.07 lakh of the 5.09 lakh registered students appear. This includes 4.96 lakh regular and 10,733 private candidates, slightly higher than the 11,606 candidates in 2024.

The overall state pass percentage improved from 91.31% in 2024 to 92.78% in 2025. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.78%, which is 2.94% higher than the boys’ 91.32%. Among private candidates, the overall pass percentage stood at 57.22%, with girls again leading at 61.70% compared to 55.14% for boys.

A total of 4,629 schools across the state secured a 100% pass rate, while two schools recorded a zero pass percentage.

Additionally, BC welfare residential, social welfare residential, tribal welfare residential, minority residential, model schools, ashram, KGBV, and private schools secured a better pass percentage than the state average, whereas aided, ZP, and government schools secured lower.

Mahbubabad emerged as the top performer with a 99.29% pass percentage, while Vikarabad ranked the lowest with 73.97%. Hyderabad stood at 30th with 88.53% pass percentage.

Among mediums of instruction, English-medium students had the highest pass percentage at 94.01%, followed by Urdu (87.72%) and Telugu (83.46%).

This year, a new marking system has been introduced. Students’ mark sheets will display grades and marks, including internal, external, total marks, and the final result.

Meanwhile, the TGBIE issued the notification for admissions into all government, private, aided, unaided, social welfare, tribal welfare, residential, and other colleges for the two-year Intermediate course in general and vocational streams for 2025–26.