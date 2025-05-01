Telangana Bhu Bharati Act amended to streamline inheritance procedures

HYDERABAD: In a move to streamline land inheritance procedures, the state government has amended the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Records of Rights in Land) Act and Rules, 2025. The revised regulations aim to expedite and simplify the mutation process for agricultural lands, enhancing both efficiency and transparency.

As per the amended norms, tahsildars (MROs) are now authorised to initiate the succession process upon receiving an application. They will issue formal notices to all relevant parties, inviting objections, if any, from legal heirs or other stakeholders.

If no objections are raised within the stipulated notice period, the tahsildar will proceed with the mutation of land records in favour of the rightful successor(s), eliminating the need for approvals from higher authorities. In cases where claimants do not possess a pattadar passbook, the responsibility for processing the mutation will lie with the revenue divisional officer (RDO).

This marks a significant departure from the earlier, often cumbersome process that delayed rightful inheritances for months. Officials state that the new rules are intended to minimise bureaucratic hurdles, reduce litigation, and facilitate the early resolution of succession claims. Under the scrapped Dharani system, district collectors bore the primary responsibility for succession-related approvals. The recent amendments were introduced after authorities identified procedural gaps in the post-Dharani framework.