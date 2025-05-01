Telangana govt to spend Rs 15K to ensure smooth paddy procurement process

HYDERABAD: Calling paddy procurement the most sensitive and high-stakes programme in the wake of adverse weather conditions, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government is prepared to spend over Rs 15,000 crore to ensure smooth and timely procurement of paddy during the current Rabi season.

He also directed the authorities concerned to make all necessary arrangements to ensure a hassle-free procurement process.

Uttam, along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, held a video conference with all district collectors from the Civil Supplies department headquarters here in the city.

Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan and other senior officials participated in the meeting, which focused on reviewing the procurement process, pre-empting challenges and ensuring rapid responses to unseasonal weather conditions and field-level logistical issues.

70 LMT paddy to be procured

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that the state government has planned to procure around 70 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy through an extensive network of 8,381procurement centres established across all districts, and added that it would take the total procurement this year to 127 LMT.