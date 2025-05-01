Telangana to see showers, lightning till May 4

HYDERABAD: IMD-Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers in the coming week, offering much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. While the recent unseasonal showers brought comfort, they also had an adverse impact on the state’s agricultural sector, affecting the livelihoods of farmers.

The department has issued a yellow alert until May 4 for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph in several districts — Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad.

Other districts under the alert include Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli. On Wednesday, Adilabad recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.2°C, while Hyderabad touched 41.7°C in Rajendranagar.

For the next 48 hours, the city is expected to have a partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by gusty winds, is very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 39°C and 26°C, respectively.

Heatwave ahead

The IMD said some areas of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, adjoining Telangana and north Karnataka are also expected to see above-normal heatwave days in May