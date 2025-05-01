Union Minister Bandi Sanjay asks TGPSC to provide details of selected candidates of Group-1 exam

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay has asked Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Chairman B Venkatesam to provide details regarding the Group-1 exam notification, the marks list along with the names of selected candidates, especially those who took the test in Urdu.

Sanjay is seeking to implead in the petition filed by Group-1 aspirants in the Telangana High Court. Recently, several aspirants approached Sanjay alleging irregularities in the conduct of the Group-1 examination and selection process and sought justice.

Following this, the Minister of State wrote to the TGPSC chairman seeking details of all 563 selected candidates, including the marks list, the language in which the test was taken, hall ticket numbers for both Prelims and Mains, category, and details of alleged violations of rules 12.2 and 15.3, with reasons.

He also requested information about the valuation stages, the number of evaluation days and centres, and the total number of hours it took to complete the paper evaluation. Sanjay further sought details of General English and Papers 1–6, including medium-wise attendance, whether aspirants followed the biometric system, and if not, the reasons for non-compliance.

He also asked whether there were any discrepancies in attendance or absentee data. Sanjay alleged that a leak on social media suggested that 618 aspirants scored over 450 marks, which matched the official release, and questioned what action was taken against those responsible.

Sanjay also requested details on claims that over 1,500 candidates received the same marks, where hall ticket numbers were in the range of 0–50, and aspirants alleged the use of a coded marking algorithm. He questioned why only TGPSC followed this system when even UPSC and APPSC reportedly do not.