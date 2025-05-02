ASI documents 11 ancient inscriptions in Telangana strengthening ties to Asmaka and early Deccan history

HYDERABAD: In a remarkable development that deepens the historical narrative of Telangana, the Epigraphy branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has documented 11 ancient inscriptions dating from the 1st century BCE to the 6th century CE. These newly recorded etchings strengthen the theory that the region was once part of Asmaka — one of the 16 Mahajanapadas mentioned in early Indian texts.

Carved into a rock locally known as Sitammalodi near Gattusingaram village in Peddapalli, the inscriptions open a rare window into the socio-political and cultural landscape of the early Deccan, especially during the Satavahana period. The survey was conducted on April 29 and 30 under the leadership of ASI director (Epigraphy) K Munirathnam Reddy with the support of local Forest department.

Munirathnam Reddy told TNIE that the Epigraphy branch had earlier confirmed Telangana’s connection to Asmaka through an inscription found in Mukkataraopeta, Karimnagar district, about three years ago. “This latest discovery adds further weight to that historical link,” he remarked.

Among the newly discovered inscriptions, one found at the Gundavaram rock shelter is particularly intriguing. Opening with a trident and a damaru — symbols traditionally associated with a religion — it marks the first known appearance of such iconography in an early inscription in South India.