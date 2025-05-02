IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorm in Hyderabad as hail; rain lash several areas

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad witnessed rains and hailstorms in isolated parts on Thursday evening. The state will continue to experience light to moderate rain for the next six days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph in many districts for the next four days.

In Hyderabad, areas such as TGPA junction, Bandlaguda Jagir, Hydershakote, Attapur, Narsingi, Tolichowki, Shaikpet and Nanal Nagar experienced hail in the late evening hours, while areas of Madhapur, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Hitech City, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Nampally, Ameerpet, and Sanathnagar experienced moderate rains.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 41.8°C in Adilabad, while the city’s maximum temperature was 40.8°C on Thursday.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy skies. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 25°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be southwesterlies with wind speeds around 4–8 kmph.