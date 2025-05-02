K Kavitha calls for 'Samajika Telangana' to eliminate inequalities; vows action for social justice

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said that though a separate “geographical Telangana” state was achieved, social justice (samajika Telangana) was not delivered to the people.

Addressing the gathering during the May Day celebrations organised at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, Kavitha called for elimination of inequality in Telangana society.

“During the BRS regime, Rs 10,000 per acre assistance was provided to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. If a farmer had 10 acres, he used to get Rs 1 lakh. But we failed to deliver justice to agriculture labourers who had no land,” she said.

The BRS leader also spoke about difference in per capita income of neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Vikarabad. “Rangareddy district’s per capita income is Rs 8 lakh. Just 10 km away in Vikarabad, the per capita income is just Rs 1.5 lakh. This is a dangerous sign. There is a need to eliminate this inequality in the spirit of May Day,” she said.

Kavitha said that she will initiate steps for “achieving samajika Telangana” and to eliminate inequalities in the state.