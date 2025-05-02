Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme to be completed by December 2027, says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed by December 2027, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said all pending irrigation projects in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district would be completed on a fast-track basis.
Uttam reviewed ongoing works during a visit to the project sites in Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts, including the Stage-I pumping station and reservoir at Narlapur village in Kollapur mandal, and the progress on the open canal from Narlapur to Yedula, part of Package-3 of the project.
Uttam held a detailed review of Package-3, which he said had been neglected by the previous government. He set a six-month deadline for its completion, instructing the chief engineer and construction agency accordingly.
The minister also visited Yedula village in Revally mandal to inspect the Yedula reservoir and the Stage-II pumping station at Teegalapally in Kodair mandal. This segment includes 10 pumps of 145 MW each, with a discharge capacity of 23,000 cusecs, to store 6.5 tmcft in the Yedula reservoir. The facility houses the country’s largest underground cavern 30 metres wide, 415 metres long and 90 metres deep located 160 metres below ground.
Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy, and MP Dr Mallu Ravi accompanied him.
Uttam later inspected the Stage-III pumping station and Vattem reservoir in Vattem village of Bijinepally mandal, which will also have 10 pumps of 145 MW capacity each.
He announced that a timeline had been set to complete works required to store 50 tmcft of water in the Narlapur, Yedula, Vattem and Karivena reservoirs. The Udandapur reservoir is expected to be filled by March 2026.He directed that the Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bheema and Koilsagar projects be fully completed by the same date.
Uttam said two non-functional motors at Lift-I of the Kalwakurthy LIS would be repaired and made operational within two to three months. He instructed officials to compile a list of pending land acquisition cases and vendor-related issues to address delays. He also said funds would be released on time to ensure work continuity.