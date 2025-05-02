Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme to be completed by December 2027, says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed by December 2027, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said all pending irrigation projects in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district would be completed on a fast-track basis.

Uttam reviewed ongoing works during a visit to the project sites in Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts, including the Stage-I pumping station and reservoir at Narlapur village in Kollapur mandal, and the progress on the open canal from Narlapur to Yedula, part of Package-3 of the project.

Uttam held a detailed review of Package-3, which he said had been neglected by the previous government. He set a six-month deadline for its completion, instructing the chief engineer and construction agency accordingly.

The minister also visited Yedula village in Revally mandal to inspect the Yedula reservoir and the Stage-II pumping station at Teegalapally in Kodair mandal. This segment includes 10 pumps of 145 MW each, with a discharge capacity of 23,000 cusecs, to store 6.5 tmcft in the Yedula reservoir. The facility houses the country’s largest underground cavern 30 metres wide, 415 metres long and 90 metres deep located 160 metres below ground.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy, and MP Dr Mallu Ravi accompanied him.