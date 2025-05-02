Revenue department launches Bhu Bharati Act in 28 districts; resolves 11,630 land issues so far

HYDERABAD: The Revenue department has so far conducted awareness programmes on Bhu Bharati in 555 mandals and received a total of 11,630 applications from people on land-related problems.

Revealing these details, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday said: “We will resolve the land-related problems in four mandals, which were selected for implementation of the Bhu Bharati Act on pilot basis, by June 2. The Act will be implemented in one mandal each in 28 districts, excluding Hyderabad, from May 5.”

The Bhu Bharati was launched as a pilot project in four mandals -- Nelakondapalli (Khammam district), Lingampet (Kamareddy), Maddur (Narayanpet) and Venkatapur (Mulugu) on April 14. It will be implemented across the state from June 2. To create awareness on the new Act, the Revenue department has been holding meetings across the state and conducting training classes for officials.

The Revenue minister participated in 45 awareness programmmes in 20 districts between April 17 and April 30.

“Awareness programmes were conducted in 555 out of 605 mandals in the state till Wednesday. We received 3,702 applications in Lingampet, 3,969 in Venkatapur, 1,341 in Maddur and 2,618 in Nelakondapalli. We have received a total of 11, 630 applications, of which 3,446 were related to pattadar passbooks and 2,796 to sada bainama transactions,” the minister said.