Telangana HC adjourns hearing on pleas over Group-1 Mains evaluation irregularities to Friday

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned to Friday the hearing of petitions alleging irregularities in the evaluation of the Group-1 Mains examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) from October 21 to 27, 2024.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao heard petitions filed by K Parasharamulu of Shivanagar, Siddipet and other candidates, who have sought a judicial inquiry into alleged discrepancies in the evaluation and conduct of the exam.

Advocate PS Rajasekhar, representing TGPSC, objected to the length of the submissions, stating that counsel for the petitioners was repeating points and consuming the court’s time unnecessarily. Citing time constraints, Justice Rajeshwar Rao adjourned the matter.