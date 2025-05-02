Telangana HC dismisses Eatala Rajender's petition to quash FIR over Pocharam assault

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a criminal petition filed by BJP MP Eatala Rajender seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly assaulting a real estate agent at Pocharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Justice Lakshman observed that as the investigation is still at the “crime stage”, the court would not conduct a “mini-trial” at this juncture. Citing that there were grounds to proceed with the case, the court declined to interfere in the ongoing investigation and directed the Investigating Officer to conduct the inquiry strictly in accordance with the law.

The FIR, dated January 21, 2025, was lodged at the Pocharam IT Corridor police station following a complaint filed by security personnel of a real estate company. The complaint alleged that Rajender had physically assaulted a real estate broker during a visit to Ekashila Nagar in Pocharam municipality, Hyderabad.

The incident created a sensation at the time as Rajender, known for his composed demeanour, was seen slapping the realtor. Eyewitnesses claimed the altercation arose after the MP was informed by local residents about alleged encroachment of lands belonging to the poor by the said realtor.

Residents reportedly complained that the agent was causing severe distress by illegally occupying their lands. Rajender defended his actions, stating that the agent’s behaviour was “extremely troublesome” and that his response stemmed from genuine concern for the local community whose lands were being usurped.