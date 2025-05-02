Telangana’s model wrong, Centre need not follow it: Kishan Reddy on caste census

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the historic decision to include caste in the upcoming national census. He hailed the move as a “historic step” towards positive change in the country.

The Union minister, however, criticised the opposition, particularly the Congress, for playing politics with Narendra Modi’s decision. He accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy regarding BC reservations. He alleged that the Congress had committed a grave mistake by including Muslims under the BCs, labelling it a “deliberate misstep.”

He criticised the Congress-led Telangana government, saying it was unfair as injustice was meted out to BCs with the inclusion of Muslims under the BC category.

He lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his suggestion that India should follow the Telangana model in conducting a caste census, saying that it was a wrong model to replicate and that the Centre would not need such a model.

Kishan slammed the Congress for consistently making flawed decisions, including opposing presidential candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He credited the Modi government with addressing long-pending issues such as the sub-categorisation of SCs and said it was only after the Centre clarified its stance to the Supreme Court that the apex court delivered the judgment on sub-categorisation.