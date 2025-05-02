TGCHE begins comprehensive overhaul of UG curricula to align with NEP 2020

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has initiated a comprehensive revision of undergraduate curricula across the state, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
In response to a letter dated April 29 by the UGC directing all the V-Cs of universities and principals of colleges across the country to overhaul their curricula in accordance with the NEP, the Council announced on Thursday that it had proactively begun this process two months ago.
In an official statement, TGCHE affirmed its alignment with the UGC’s vision of curriculum modernisation, highlighting its leadership in revising UG courses to integrate skill development, multidisciplinary learning and experiential education as emphasised in NEP 2020.
‘Goal is to integrate NEP’s best practices’
"Our efforts are focused on reducing content overload while fostering critical thinking, creativity and industry-relevant skills. The revised curriculum will incorporate key UGC frameworks such as National Credit Framework (NCrF), apprenticeship-linked degree programmes, short-term skill modules, multiple entry and exit options and digital pedagogy. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and evolving societal needs, preparing students for the future.”
TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy told TNIE: " We have prioritised the education system in the state, beginning with syllabus revision — which is mandated every three years but has been delayed. Our goal is to integrate NEP’s best practices into the curriculum and academic structure to align education with current industry standards and emerging trends.”
The chairman reiterated the Council’s commitment to 21st century education, emphasising digital learning, skill enhancement and holistic development.