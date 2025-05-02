TGCHE begins comprehensive overhaul of UG curricula to align with NEP 2020

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has initiated a comprehensive revision of undergraduate curricula across the state, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In response to a letter dated April 29 by the UGC directing all the V-Cs of universities and principals of colleges across the country to overhaul their curricula in accordance with the NEP, the Council announced on Thursday that it had proactively begun this process two months ago.

In an official statement, TGCHE affirmed its alignment with the UGC’s vision of curriculum modernisation, highlighting its leadership in revising UG courses to integrate skill development, multidisciplinary learning and experiential education as emphasised in NEP 2020.