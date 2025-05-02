TGSRTC staff to go on indefinite strike from May 7 over pending demands

HYDERABAD: Passengers across Telangana are likely to face inconvenience in peak summer as employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) are set to go on an indefinite strike from May 7.

With over 40,600 employees set to boycott duties, buses may remain confined to depots from May 6.

The strike, led by the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) and supported by eight unions, is aimed at pushing for the resolution of 23 demands. Key concerns include safeguarding the corporation’s interests and completing its long-pending merger with the government.

The JAC issued a strike notice on January 27, citing unfulfilled promises from the Congress election manifesto. These include revision of salaries, payment of pending allowances since 2021, and clearance of dues from the 2017 revision to retired employees. The JAC also unveiled a strike-related poster.

It may be recalled that RTC employees had earlier gone on a 54-day strike during the BRS regime, pressing for 26 demands. Of these, only the merger proposal was accepted, while the rest were put on hold.

Speaking to TNIE, RTC JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy said, “The Congress promised to complete the merger of RTC with the state government and implement pay scales on par with government staff. However, after assuming office, it has not acted on these promises.”

He also called for the lifting of restrictions on trade unions and immediate implementation of wage hikes.