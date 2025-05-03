All set for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Jayantotsavam at Yadadri from May 9 to 11

YADADRIBHUVANGIRI: Yadadri temple Executive Officer S Venkat Rao has announced that all necessary arrangements have been made for the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Jayantotsavam to be held from May 9 to 11. Speaking at a press conference at his office on Friday, he detailed the schedule of events.

On May 9, the festivities will commence with Swastivachanam, Vishwaksena Puja and Laksha Kumkuma Archana. In the evening, Ankurarpana and Garuda Vahana Seva will be performed. The following day, May 10, will feature Laksha Pushparchana and Hanumanth Seva in the evening.

The celebrations will conclude on May 11 with Maha Purnahuti, Sahasra Kalashabhishekam, and the divine appearance of Narasimha Swamy in the evening.

Venkat Rao also informed that the same programmes will be conducted at Pathagutta. He assured that provisions for drinking water and other necessary facilities have been made for the devotees and urged them to participate in large numbers and be recipients of the blessings of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.