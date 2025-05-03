ASI begins chemical treatment of 800-year-old Chalukya-era copper plates found in Suryapet

HYDERABAD: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun chemical treatment of nine sets of copper plates believed to be over 800 years old, recently unearthed from a Muslim graveyard in Kodada village of Suryapet district.

Speaking to TNIE, ASI Director (Epigraphy) Munirathnam Reddy said preliminary observations suggest the plates were issued by the Chalukyas of Vengi dynasty. The plates, discovered on April 30, had corroded after being buried for centuries.

“The copper plates were sent from Kodada village to the State Archaeology Department, and officials from ASI’s science branch have initiated the chemical treatment,” he said.

Munirathnam added that after cleaning, the Epigraphy branch will take up estampage to decipher, transcribe and analyse the content. “This content is expected to provide new insights and enhance historical knowledge of the Chalukyas of Vengi, who ruled parts of present-day Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the 7th to 12th centuries CE,” he said.