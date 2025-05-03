BJP MP Raghunandan Rao accuses Telangana of illegal madrassas cropping up across state

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao on Friday alleged that a number of madrassas were cropping across the state without permission and claimed that a majority of the students were from Bangladesh.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, the MP alleged that there was no official data available with government authorities on the students studying in these madrassas. He stated that despite asking officials, no records were provided.

The MP referred to madrassas in Jinnaram and Sadashivapet and said he intended to take the issue up with the Governor and the Union home minister. He also planned to write to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging a review of madrassa activities in the state.

Raghunandan Rao claimed that many of the students were from Bihar, particularly from the district of Kishanganj, which he said was near the Bangladesh border. The MP further claimed that the Centre had identified 247 Nepali nationals in Isnapur who had obtained Aadhaar cards and had ordered their deportation. He urged the state government to begin the process of deportation, noting that the area falls under the Medak parliamentary constituency.