Former Basara temple priest Ganesh Sharma Dravid appointed 71st pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam

NIZAMABAD: The appointment of Ganesh Sharma Dravid as the 71st pontiff (Sri Guru Sathya Chandrasekhara Saraswathi) of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam has drawn attention in Basara, Nirmal district. Vedic priest Kandikota Naveen Sharma from the Sri Gyana Saraswathi Devi temple welcomed the appointment and recalled his past association with the new pontiff.

Ganesh Sharma, originally from Annavaram in Andhra Pradesh, served at the Basara temple between 2022 and 2024. He was appointed by the state Endowments department after Vedic training and spent much of his life in Hyderabad.

Social media posts recently highlighted his earlier role as Rigveda Asthana Vidwan at Basara. Naveen Sharma said Ganesh Sharma had strong knowledge of the Rugveda and maintained good relations with temple staff. “We were close colleagues. None of us expected him to become the successor of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam,” he said.

The Basara temple, about 36 km from Nizamabad, regularly attracts devotees from across the Telugu states, especially during Vasantha Panchami and examination season. Many bring their children for the Aksharabhyasam ritual. Some also observe 41-day deekshas at the temple.

There is a belief that the idol of Saraswathi was installed by Vedavyasa Maharshi and that Lord Nrusimha Saraswathi once visited the temple.

With Sharma’s connection to Basara now public, temple authorities expect increased footfall.