Ineligible Indiramma housing beneficiaries to lose aid, says revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the state government will cancel provision of financial assistance to the beneficiaries of Indiramma Housing Scheme if they are found to be ineligible at any point of time.

The minister also informed that the built-up area of Indiramma houses should be between 400 to 600 square feet.

Srinivasa Reddy, along with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, held a review meeting on implementation of Bhu Bharati, Indiramma Housing Scheme and arrangements for NEET examination at the Secretariat. District collectors and SPs participated virtually in the meeting.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials to take approval from the district in-charge minister concerned on a day-to-day basis to expedite the process of selecting the beneficiaries.

He also instructed the officials to maintain equal distribution of housing scheme beneficiaries in rural and urban areas. He said that although the authorities are preparing three different categories, the poorest of the poor should be prioritised.

During the review on Bhu Bharati, the minister said that the government will conduct awareness campaigns in 28 different mandals in 28 districts from May 5 to 20.

Asking the authorities to respond to all the applications by May 31, he said that even if an application is rejected, the officials should cite the reasons.

Srinivasa Reddy said that the government has conducted awareness campaigns in 590 out of 605 mandals in the state. He also said that so far, a total of 85,527 citizens and 1,62, 577 participated in these awareness programmes.

‘Poorest of the poor to be given priority’

