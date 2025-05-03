MGU exam crisis deepens as colleges protest over unpaid fee dues; 25,000 students affected

NALGONDA: The future of around 25,000 students under the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) hangs in the balance as private degree colleges refuse to allow their premises for conducting examinations. Their protest stems from the state government’s failure to clear long-pending fee reimbursement dues, forcing the university to postpone degree exams for the third time.

The crisis is not limited to MGU in Nalgonda. Private colleges affiliated with all state universities - except Osmania University - are facing similar financial stress and may follow suit.

MGU’s jurisdiction covers 64 private and government degree colleges. The fee reimbursement scheme, meant for SC, ST, BC and EBC students, has seen no release of funds for the past four years, said sources.

The annual reimbursement per student ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for science courses, Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 for computer science, and about Rs 6,000 for arts. The government owes MGU alone Rs 60-Rs 70 crore, while the total dues across rural universities, except OU, statewide are estimated at Rs 350 crore.

M Nagender Reddy, president of the MGU Private Degree Colleges Association, told TNIE that college managements deferred protests in October after the government assured that funds would be released. “But nothing has happened. We have no option left,” he said.