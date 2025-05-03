Telangana Congress leaders thank Governor for sending BC reservation bills to President after caste census decision

HYDERABAD: The BC leaders from the ruling Congress, including TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and expressed their gratitude to him for sending the Bills — pertaining to enhancement of BC reservations to 42% in education, employment, and politics — to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration.

Although the Governor has sent the Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025, and The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State) Bill, 2025 on April 8, the Congress leaders chose to thank him only after the Centre took a decision to conduct caste census along with Census 2025.

Later speaking to the media, Ponnam Prabhakar said that Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has become a role model to the nation in successfully conducting caste census, and making legislations, increasing BC reservations to 42%.