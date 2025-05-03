Telangana irrigation department forms panel to study NDSA report on Kaleshwaram, suggest safety measures

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation department on Friday constituted a five-member committee to study the final report of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on the Kaleshwaram project and suggest necessary measures to safeguard the three barrages of the project.

The department communicated the final report of the committee constituted by NDSA for Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram project to the engineer-in-chief (general), engineer-in-chief (O&M), chief engineer (1), Ramagundam, chief engineer, Central Designs Organisation and chief engineer, quality control.

These officers were directed to examine the detailed report thoroughly and submit the proposals to take necessary measures to safeguard the structural integrity of the barrages and protect lives and livelihood of dependent communities to the government for initiating further action. The proposals should be submitted to the state government through the engineer-in-chief (General).

Irrigation principal secretary Rahul Bojja issued a memo to this effect on Friday.

It may be recalled that the NDSA sent the 378-page final report copy to the state government last week. The suggestions of the officers-committee may be placed before the state Cabinet for a decision.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had already announced that the the state Cabinet would discuss the NDSA report thoroughly, after which further action would be taken on the three barrages.