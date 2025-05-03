Telangana launches Heatwave Action Plan 2025; raises ex-gratia and ramps up public safety measures

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday announced the Heatwave Action Plan 2025 (HAP) for public health and safety. He was speaking during a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat with officials from 12 key departments.The announcement comes in the wake of the IMD forecast, noting the possibility of excessive heatwaves and high temperatures continuing till June.

Speaking at the meeting, Srinivasa Reddy said that given the high temperatures and heatwaves, drinking water along with ORS and buttermilk packets should be supplied in the cooling stations, and the authorities should take steps to ensure that various companies supply these under CSR, and that the main focus should be on the districts of Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Kothagudem, Medak, Karimnagar and other urban areas.

Out of 612 mandals, about 588 have been classified as heatwave-affected areas, and it has been declared a state-specific disaster. As part of the relief measures, the ex-gratia payment to the families of the heatwave victims has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh.

The Labour Welfare Department has been advised to focus on matters like providing necessary facilities, including drinking water, ORS packets and shade facilities to solid waste management workers.

The minister also directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to take action on issues like information related to heatwaves, precautions to be taken by the people during high temperatures, the establishment of cool wards, and conducting fire safety audits in hospitals.