285 Indiramma houses exceed plinth area limit in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has directed the officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines and instructions in the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, particularly in respect to the construction of houses within the stipulated 600 sft plinth area.

It has come to the notice of the government that 285 out of 2,832 Indiramma houses are being constructed by beneficiaries on plot sizes measuring above 600 sft.

Keeping this in view, Telangana Housing Corporation Limited (TGHCL) has recently written to all district collectors to inquire into the eligibility (BPL) status of these 285 beneficiaries.

Sources said that even after clear instructions from the government and the housing corporation to the field level officials to ensure that the houses are constructed within the minimum 100-500 sft area, some of the beneficiaries are found violating the rules.

Officials said that as a result of this, the cost of construction of each unit may exceed `8 lakh raising questions about the BPL status of the beneficiaries and inviting objection from the Union government and the auditors, sources added.

Officials opine that this will also create a huge problem for the beneficiaries also. “It may lead to stoppage of construction work in the mid-way as the beneficiaries would be forced into a debt trap in their bid to raise additional funds required for the purpose,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, of the 285 houses being constructed with a plinth area exceeding 600 sft, 42 are in Nalgonda district, followed by Siddipet district with 35 houses, Peddapalli 34, Suryapet 29 and Rangareddy 19 houses.

According to the sources, in 27 districts the houses are being constructed by some beneficiaries in violation of the plinth area rule.