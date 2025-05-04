Bonus on fine rice boosts paddy smuggling from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana

NALGONDA: Police have stepped up surveillance and imposed restrictions along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border to curb the illegal transportation of paddy into Telangana.

At the Wadapalli border check post, police intercepted and seized seven lorries carrying paddy from Andhra Pradesh. Cases have been registered against brokers based in AP, who are suspected of smuggling paddy into Telangana to take advantage of the state government’s Rs 500 bonus for a quintal of fine rice.

Telangana police have reiterated that the procurement of paddy from other states within Telangana is strictly prohibited. As a result, cases are being booked against those attempting to flout the rule. In addition to Wadapalli, key checkpoints have been established at Kodad and Nagarjunasagar to monitor and prevent cross-border paddy movement.

Law enforcement officials have issued a stern warning, stating that stringent action will be taken against anyone involved in illegal paddy transportation. The illegal influx of fine rice from Andhra Pradesh and other states is creating major hardships for farmers in Telangana.

Reports indicate that the middlemen are taking advantage of the situation by routing paddy from other states through Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centres. These agents are allegedly making deals with local farmers to use their pattadar passbooks and Aadhaar cards to pass off the smuggled rice as local produce. In return, the farmers receive a commission of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per quintal from the bonus amount paid by the state government.

The IKP system offers a government bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for fine paddy sold by local farmers. However, the heavy inflow of illegally sourced paddy is causing serious congestion at procurement centres, leading to delays in weighing and lifting of the produce. This backlog is forcing Telangana farmers to wait for extended periods, often resulting in their harvested paddy being exposed to unexpected rains, causing considerable damage.

A farmer from Tripuraram mandal headquarters in the district expressed frustration, lamenting that rice millers are increasingly favouring cheaper paddy from Andhra Pradesh, leaving local farmers unable to sell their produce at the MSP (Minimum Support Price). The ongoing situation has intensified the call for stricter enforcement and protective measures to safeguard the interests of Telangana farmers.