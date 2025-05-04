Telangana

Caste census essential for social reform: Telangana Congress MP Mallu Ravi

Mallu Ravi urged the Union government to remove the 50% cap on reservation quotas and adopt similar measures nationwide.
HYDERABAD: Congress MP Mallu Ravi said that the state government has set a national example by conducting a caste-based survey aimed at enabling targeted welfare schemes.

He urged the Union government to remove the 50% cap on reservation quotas and adopt similar measures nationwide.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday, Ravi welcomed the Centre’s decision to include a caste census in the 2025 national Census. He noted that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had passed a resolution urging the Union government to adopt the Telangana model, calling it a matter of pride for the state.

“The state government has initiated a crucial step towards social reform. Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s direction, the caste survey was conducted in a comprehensive and scientific manner. I commend the ministers and officials involved,” Ravi said.

He emphasised the importance of accurate data on the social composition of various groups to design and implement effective welfare programmes.

