Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka lays foundation stone for Young India Integrated school

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday asserted that Telangana’s People’s Government is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools that will make the nation proud. He laid the foundation stone for one such school in Lakshmipuram village, Khammam district, and announced that Rs 21,000 crore has been sanctioned for 105 schools across the state.

Speaking at a press meet, he said these schools aim to shape students into “polished diamonds” with exceptional intellect and global competitiveness. Built on 25-acre campuses, the schools will offer English-medium, international-standard education, sports infrastructure, and residential facilities for students and staff.

Vikramarka said no other state has launched such an education initiative. He criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting development and mocked their unfulfilled LKG-to-PG promises. In contrast, he said, the current government sanctioned 58 schools in its first year, followed by 47 more after public demand.

He said these schools are being established as a hallmark initiative of the state government to provide international-standard education to lakhs of students and prepare them to compete on a global stage.

He recalled that when the People’s Government first proposed the idea, the BRS ridiculed it, doubting its feasibility — just as their own promises of free education from LKG to PG had remained unfulfilled. However, with determination and commitment, the government sanctioned 58 schools in the very first year.

Each school will be built on about 25 acres, offering English-medium education aligned with international standards.

The campuses will feature digital classrooms, amphitheaters, and highly qualified faculty in subjects like science and mathematics. Students will study up to Class 12 and graduate as well-rounded individuals with academic and life skills.