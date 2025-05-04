Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flags off ecoinitiative for tribals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flagged off vehicles carrying machinery for manufacturing ecofriendly leaf plates and cups to tribal villages, under a project funded through the governor’s discretionary grants, at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

According to a release, the initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable livelihoods among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Telangana, with a specific focus on economic empowerment and environmental sustainability. As part of the programme, 32 local youth — primarily from the Chenchu community, known for their deep-rooted connection with the forest — have been trained as nature guides at the Naturalist School in Bengaluru.

With a grant of `15 lakh allocated to Nagarkurnool district by the governor, the programme seeks to provide employment to tribal youth while enhancing ecotourism by showcasing the cultural and ecological richness of the Nallamala forest.

Following the flag-off, the governor interacted with members of the PVTG communities, including those involved in leaf plate production and those undergoing training as nature guides.

Speaking on the occasion, Varma emphasised the cultural and environmental significance of tribal communities, calling them “the original guardians of nature”. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to improving the living conditions of tribal groups through focused and inclusive development programmes.

“The Adivasis live beyond the barriers of caste, creed or religion. Their lifestyle, grounded in simplicity and guided by nature, is a lesson in harmony and sustainability. They find fulfilment not in material wealth, but in their close relationship with the natural world,” he said.

Several senior officials and other dignitaries from across the state also attended the programme.