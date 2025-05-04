New ATM theft tactic uncovered, two arrested in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A new form of ATM theft involving the use of tape to block cash from being dispensed has come to light in Tirumalagiri. Taking advantage of public holidays, two people manipulated ATM machines and defrauded at least 12 users of over Rs 90,000.

Police arrested the suspects and seized Rs 75,000 in cash, two mobile phones and a car. The incident came to the attention of authorities when a customer at the SBI ATM in the Secunderabad Cantonment area attempted to withdraw cash but didn’t receive the money, even though he got a message confirming the transaction. He reported the issue to SBI the next day. Treating the complaint seriously, the bank staff conducted a thorough investigation and found technical evidence suggesting foul play.

In a press briefing, ACP Gujja Ramesh said that the suspects, identified as Atik Ahmed and Mohammad Danish from Uttar Pradesh, were working as cab drivers in Mumbai. They had recently come to Hyderabad and began targeting the SBI ATM in Tirumalagiri.

They reportedly applied tape over the cash dispensing slot to prevent money from coming out. As unsuspecting customers left assuming a technical glitch, the duo would retrieve the cash by removing the tape. Sitting in a nearby car, they observed ATM users and acted quickly after each failed withdrawal.

The police, upon receiving credible information and evidence, tracked the suspects as they returned from Chennai and arrested them upon arrival. A case has been registered and investigation is on.