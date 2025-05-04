No intention to hurt STs: Vijay Deverakonda clarifies tribal remark

HYDERABAD: Actor Vijay Deverakonda clarified that he had no intention to hurt STs in the wake of a complaint filed against him for allegedly making derogatory comments about tribal communities during the audio launch of the film ‘Retro’.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, the actor said, “There was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, whom I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country.”

Clarifying his use of the word “tribe”, he added: “It was meant in the historical and dictionary sense — referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organised into tribes and clans, often in conflict.

It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribe classification, introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalised only in the mid-20th century.”

“If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret,” Vijay Deverakonda said.