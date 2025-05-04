Seal all illegal buildings immediately, don’t wait for probe, Telangana HC tells GHMC

HYDERABAD: Taking serious note of the increasing number of unauthorised constructions in Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to seal any illegal structure or additional floors built in violation of sanctioned building plans as soon as a show cause notice is issued, even if any inquiry is pending.

The order was issued by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy who heard a petition filed by Jijjuvarapu Ramesh complaining that the GHMC failed to act against the unauthorised construction of a multi-storey building at Plot No. 555, OU Colony, Shaikpet. The builder, who obtained permission for a stilt floor plus two additional floors, constructed an additional three floors as well as a penthouse without approval. GHMC issued a show cause notice only after the structure was completed.

Expressing serious concern over GHMC’s inaction despite receiving complaints during the early stages of construction, Justice Reddy noted that officials wait for buildings to be completed before taking action, often citing the pendency of responses to show cause notices, allowing builders to continue illegal work without interruption.

The judge observed that issuing notices without immediate enforcement enables violators to complete unauthorised floors and escape consequences. He stressed that illegal floors must be sealed right after deviations are identified and not after prolonged delays.

The court also took note of a possible nexus between builders, local politicians and GHMC officials, contributing to unchecked violations. It directed the GHMC Commissioner to issue a circular instructing all zonal and deputy commissioners and Town Planning staff to strictly implement these orders.

The court warned that any negligence by GHMC staff in enforcing these directions may invite contempt proceedings.