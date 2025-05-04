Telangana gives full pattas to tribals relocated from Kawal

ADILABAD: In a policy move combining wildlife conservation and tribal rights, the Telangana government has issued GO Ms. No. 43, dated May 3, granting full revenue pattas with alienable rights to 94 families relocated from Maisampet (Maisampet and Dharmajipet habitations) and Rampur villages, formerly situated within the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Nirmal district.

The relocation took place on April 15, 2024, under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) voluntary relocation scheme. While 48 families opted for a Rs 15 lakh compensation package (Option 1), 94 families chose land-based rehabilitation (Option 2). These 94 families have now received official revenue titles for the land allocated to them — marking the first instance in Telangana, and possibly in both Telugu-speaking states, where full ownership rights, including the ability to sell, mortgage, or transfer the land, have been granted to relocated tribal families.

A total of 276.03 acres was allotted in Nachenyellapur and Maddipadaga villages of Kaddam Mandal. Of this, 243.24 acres in Nachenyellapur were distributed among 87 families, each receiving 2.80 acres of farmland. The remaining land in Maddipadaga was used to provide agricultural plots to seven families, along with house sites for all 94 families.

Community representatives, including K Praveen from Rampur, held multiple discussions with the Nirmal district administration and forest officials, requesting revenue pattas instead of assigned land titles. Following these engagements, the government issued the order granting full revenue rights. Beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the decision.