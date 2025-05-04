Telangana govt to finalise 4 lakh beneficiaries under Indiramma Housing Scheme: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that the government will soon finalise four lakh beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He added that payments are being disbursed every Monday to beneficiaries whose houses are at various stages of construction.

On Saturday, the minister handed over certificates to 350 newly recruited assistant engineers, who were hired on an outsourced basis by the Housing Corporation and completed training at the National Academy of Construction in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, he urged the engineers to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries receive housing under the scheme. He emphasised that Telangana is the only state offering Rs 5 lakh for house construction under such a welfare programme.

He noted that the scheme, launched with an outlay of Rs 22,000 crore, aims to construct 4.5 lakh houses across the state. The minister also encouraged the engineers to raise awareness among beneficiaries on how to build houses cost-effectively without compromising on quality.