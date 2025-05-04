Telangana HC initiates suo motu over non-payment of retirement benefits to HM

The Telangana HC has initiated suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) over the non-payment of retirement benefits to Kurapati Pandurangayya, a retired headmaster of Girls Zilla Parishad High School in Enkoor mandal, Khammam district, who passed away while awaiting his dues.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara issued notices to the Special Chief Secretary, Finance Department; the Commissioner of School Education; and the Principal Accountant General directing them to explain after the summer vacation the prolonged delay in settling the retirement benefits.

Pandurangayya retired in July 2024, but for over nine months, his retirement dues were not released by the state government. Reports indicate that the delay caused severe emotional distress, contributing to a decline in his health and eventual death while undergoing treatment.