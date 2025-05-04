Using viral tunes to fund tribal dreams

ADILABAD: While the subject of language has been subjected to much discussion and fights on social media in recent times, Gondi, which is fighting for survival, has found its newest popstar: one who is a schoolgirl by the day, effecting change in the community in the evening and a YouTube star in whatever time she has left in a day.

A resident of New Chinchugat in Adilabad Rural mandal, Anima Kathle has fused Hindustani classical rigour and tribal lyricism to her channel, whose ad revenue also aids the education of several others. Even at the tender age of 7, Anima isn’t just preserving her culture; she’s rewriting its future.

Belonging to the Thoti community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), Anima is also touted to be the first singer from her tribe to sing and record songs in the Gondi language. Every morning she practises classical singing for an hour before school and for two more hours in the evening. Every Sunday, she attends formal Hindustani classical music classes under the guidance of her teacher, Ganeshwar Guruji.

She has been learning classical music since Class 1 and is currently in the second year of a four-year diploma course in Hindustani classical music. She is currently a Class 3 student of the Government Disha Model School in New Chinchugat.

While Anima’s mornings begin with ragas, her evenings are sprinkled with social work. This prodigy has turned her inherited devotion to music into a weapon against oblivion. While her peers grapple with alphabets, Anima pens Gondi lyrics that rally her community against social ills. Her Gondi-language song Nowkoti Dhagiri gained attention in a short span and helped establish her as a promising young voice in tribal music. Her repertoire also includes devotional songs, socially relevant pieces and motivational tracks.

So far, she has released nine songs, all in the Gondi language, each receiving encouraging response from the community and beyond. At a recent Women’s Day programme, she was recognised with the ‘Best Singer’ award.