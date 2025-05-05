Eight-year-old crushed by harvester in Telangana's Medak, parents protest

MEDAK: Tension erupted in Ibrahimpur village, Chegunta mandal of Medak district, on Sunday after an eight-year-old boy was killed when a harvester ran over him. Parents of the victim staged a protest in front of the vehicle owner’s house.

According to the police, Male Ankit Kumar had come to Ibrahimpur from his native Shalipeta village to attend his uncle’s wedding, which had taken place three days earlier. On Sunday morning, around 8.30 am, while Ankit was playing outside a house, the driver of a harvester reversed the vehicle without noticing the boy, attempting to avoid a pit. The harvester struck Ankit, causing serious injuries. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Narsingi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The grieving boy’s parents, M Raju and Lavanya, along with relatives, staged a protest with the boy’s body in front of the house of the harvester’s owner, Ashok, demanding justice. Village elders and police intervened, and the body was later sent to the government hospital for a postmortem.

Following a complaint from the parents, police registered a case and arrested the harvester driver, Bomma Swami.