Lite byte: Cross-voting in MLC polls worries Congress, AIMIM

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won the recent Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC election by securing 63 votes out of total 88 votes polled with the backing of the ruling Congress. But the two parties have something to worry about. The BJP candidate secured 25 votes while the party has 24 corporators. With the BRS abstaining from the election, the million dollar question is who resorted to cross-voting. Or someone followed the advice of Union minister G Kishan Reddy and exercised their franchise as per his/her conscience? Though it can be dismissed as a storm in a tea cup, it left both the Congress and AIMIM worried.

Misuse of ChatGPT, AI tools by officials irks CM

Is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against technology? Obviously not. His government has been focussing on attracting several IT companies and convincing those firms to set up shop in Telangana with the CM even making efforts to turn Hyderabad into India’s AI capital. Then why did that question crop up? If sources are to be believed, the chief minister is not against technology per se but against its misuse by inefficient officials. He is believed to be irked by the fact that several officials were using ChatGPT and AI tools to generate information sought by him and for translating some material. The CM, to his dismay, found several errors in the info being submitted to him. He is believed to have convey his displeasure to officials concerned.