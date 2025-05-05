Lite byte: Cross-voting in MLC polls worries Congress, AIMIM

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won the recent Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC election by securing 63 votes out of total 88 votes polled with the backing of the ruling Congress. But the two parties have something to worry about. The BJP candidate secured 25 votes while the party has 24 corporators. With the BRS abstaining from the election, the million dollar question is who resorted to cross-voting. Or someone followed the advice of Union minister G Kishan Reddy and exercised their franchise as per his/her conscience? Though it can be dismissed as a storm in a tea cup, it left both the Congress and AIMIM worried.
Misuse of ChatGPT, AI tools by officials irks CM
Is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against technology? Obviously not. His government has been focussing on attracting several IT companies and convincing those firms to set up shop in Telangana with the CM even making efforts to turn Hyderabad into India’s AI capital. Then why did that question crop up? If sources are to be believed, the chief minister is not against technology per se but against its misuse by inefficient officials. He is believed to be irked by the fact that several officials were using ChatGPT and AI tools to generate information sought by him and for translating some material. The CM, to his dismay, found several errors in the info being submitted to him. He is believed to have convey his displeasure to officials concerned.
Slip of the pen!
Forgetting the name of the Director General of Police (DGP) by the personnel of the police department is unthinkable. But that is precisely what happened. A police constable has written ‘Dr Jitender Reddy’ instead of ‘Dr Jitender’ in the complaint against YouTuber Anvesh, who allegedly used defamatory language against the top cop and other senior officials. No doubt several top political and bureaucratic posts are held by Reddys, including that of chief minister. Probably, the fact weighed heavily on the constable!
Hiding open secret
Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy found himself in a sticky situation when a banner announcing District Congress Committee meeting carried his image on Sunday. The BRS legislator, who defected to the Congress, has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that he had not left the pink party, though it’s an open secret where his heart lies. Keeping in view the case pending in the apex court, some quick-witted party workers replaced Mahipal Reddy’s picture with that of former Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy.