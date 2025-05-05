Scientists to educate ryots on best farming methods

HYDERABAD: To raise awareness among farmers on key agricultural issues, the state government is set to launch the “Rythu Mungitlo Shastravettalu” (Scientists at farmer’s doorstep) programme.

As part of the initiative, scientists from Professor Jayashankar Agriculture University will visit villages to engage with farmers.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday announced that the programme will be conducted in 1,200 villages from May 5 to June 13.

“About 200 teams of scientists have been formed, 100 of them will cover villages in south Telangana, while 50 teams each will operate in central and north Telangana districts,” he explained.

The teams will interact with farmers between 8 am and 12 noon, focusing on awareness about reducing use of urea, fertilisers and pesticides, as well as promoting crop diversification and water conservation. By analysing the challenges faced by farmers, scientists will provide advice and make recommendations. Students from the Agricultural University, public representatives and government teachers will also take part in the programme, the minister said.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to farmer welfare and agricultural development, Nageswara Rao urged all farmers to actively participate in the initiative and help make it a success.