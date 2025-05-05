Telangana breathes easy with 4 degree Celsius dip in mercury

HYDERABAD: A 4 degree Celsius dip was witnessed in the temperatures across the state on Sunday, with the highest maximum temperature being recorded in Narayanpet at 41.1 degree Celsius, followed by 40.5 degree Celsius and 41.4 degree Celsius in Mahbubnagar and Wanaparthy, respectively.

The temperatures in Hyderabad also dropped below 40 degree Celsius, with the maximum temperature recorded in Musheerabad, Saroornagar, Kavan and Rajendranagar at 38 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast that the state will continue to experience light to moderate rains for the next six days. It also said that the state will witness a 2-3 degree Celsius dip in maximum temperatures in the next three days.