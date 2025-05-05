Telangana to use Miss World for global branding

HYDERABAD: The state government has asserted that the Miss World 2025 event will serve as a catalyst for the state’s global branding, showcasing its UNESCO heritage sites, ecotourism destinations, advanced medical facilities and vibrant culture. By leveraging the international spotlight of the Miss World competition, the state aims to position itself as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

According to the government, the event will welcome representatives from 120 countries and be broadcast live in over 150 nations, offering an opportunity to highlight Telangana’s tourism potential.

As part of this initiative, the government has designed special initiatives to promote the state as a multi-dimensional tourism hub on the global map.

“In 2024, Telangana welcomed 1,55,113 international tourists. Through the Miss World platform, we aim to significantly increase the numbers, thereby creating employment opportunities in tourism-related sectors such as hospitality, handicrafts and heritage conservation,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Miss World 2025 contestants have begun arriving in Hyderabad. On Sunday, Miss Brazil Jessica Scandiuzzi Pedroso, Miss South Africa Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, and Miss World officials landed in the city. State government representatives welcomed them with traditional hospitality at Shamshabad airport.