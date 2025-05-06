35 million suffer from asthma in India: Report

HYDERABAD: With the growing burden of asthma worldwide as one of the most chronic non-communicable diseases (NCD), the global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has given the theme of “Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for ALL” on the World Asthma Day to be observed on May 6.

As per the Global Asthma Report 2022 by the Global Asthma Network, about 35 million people in India suffer from asthma and 4,50,000 die of the disease every year across the globe.

Asthma has been found to be a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in rural India and is expected to increase in the coming decades.

According to doctors, the disease is usually triggered during the winter season, but in recent times, asthmatic patients are seen in hospitals throughout the year.