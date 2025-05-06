Andhra Pradesh ENC’s absence results in postponement of KRMB meet

HYDERABAD: A meeting of the three-member committee, constituted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), did not take place as scheduled on Monday, as Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief of AP, Venkateswara Rao, did not turn up for the meeting.

The meeting, which was convened to discuss and take a decision on the release of Krishna water to the sibling states of AP and Telangana till July, has now been postponed to a later date.

Venkateswara Rao could not attend the meeting as he had to accompany a team of experts which inspected the Polavaram project. Meanwhile, the officials of Telangana asked the KRMB to release 10.26 tmcft of water till the end of July for the state’s drinking water needs.