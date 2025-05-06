Aspirants up ante as high command greenlights three Telangana Cabinet berths

HYDERABAD: Tension in the Telangana Congress is rising as a cold war brews among ruling party MLAs over Cabinet berths. With the high command deferring its long-anticipated decision on Cabinet expansion — initially expected following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections — aspirants are believed to be exerting intense pressure behind closed doors.

Highly placed sources confirmed to TNIE that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has greenlit a limited Cabinet expansion, comprising three berths, likely to take place between May 15 and 20.

According to sources with close ties to both the AICC and the TPCC leadership, the party high command has conveyed its decision to the chief minister, the AICC in-charge for Telangana, and the TPCC president.

A senior leader, currently serving as an AICC secretary, disclosed that the party intends to complete Cabinet expansions in both Karnataka and Telangana before the end of the month. The leader confided that Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari, and MLC Amir Ali Khan are leading the race for the three vacancies. The remaining three berths may remain vacant until after the local body elections, which are tentatively scheduled for July or August