Cadre transfer: HC stays CAT order, allows Bisht to continue in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to senior IPS officer Abhilasha Bisht by temporarily staying an order issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) directing her to join the Andhra Pradesh cadre. The court ruled that she should continue her service in Telangana until the CAT concludes its hearing and delivers a final verdict on the matter.

The bench, comprising Justice Shyam Koshi and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao, clarified that while it is not delving into the merits of the case, it expects the CAT bench to proceed independently and complete the hearing without any interference.

Abhilasha Bist, a 1994 batch IPS officer, was originally allotted to the West Bengal cadre. In 1997, she shifted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre following her marriage to an IPS officer from that state. During the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, she was allotted to the residual Andhra Pradesh state. However, she has remained in Telangana since then, aided by a CAT order related to cadre allocations. For over 11 years, she has been serving in Telangana despite being officially assigned to Andhra Pradesh during the state reorganisation.