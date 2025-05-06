CBI court convicts former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, several others in Obulapuram mining case

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the CBI Special Court, Nampally, has pronounced its verdict in the high-profile Obulapuram illegal mining case.
The court found several key accused guilty while acquitting a few others.
On May 6, the court delivered the verdict that accused persons, including Karnataka Former Minister, mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, OMC company former Managing Director BV Srinivasa Reddy, former director of Mines Andhra Pradesh VD Rajagopal, and Personal Assistant to Gali Janardhan Reddy Mehfuz Ali Khan found guilty in the illegal mining case.
They have been convicted and sentenced for 7 years imprisonment along with Rs. 1 lakh fine for each.
The prime accused, Gali Janardhan Reddy, spent almost four years in jail as an under-trial prisoner.
Meanwhile, the CBI court acquitted Former Minister of Mines, United Andhra Pradesh, Sabitha Indhra Reddy and Former IAS Krupanandam.
Earlier in 2022, the High Court discharged allegations against IAS Sri Laxmi from the case.
In 2009, the CBI registered an FIR on OMC following allegations of large-scale encroachments and illegal mining activities by the Obulapuram Mining Company.
The first chargesheet in the case was filed in 2011.
Prominent names featured in the chargesheet included Gali Janardhan Reddy, Mehfuz Ali Khan, Sabitha Indra Reddy, V.D. Rajagopal, Krupanandam, and B.V. Srinivas Reddy.