CBI court convicts former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, several others in Obulapuram mining case

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the CBI Special Court, Nampally, has pronounced its verdict in the high-profile Obulapuram illegal mining case.

The court found several key accused guilty while acquitting a few others.

On May 6, the court delivered the verdict that accused persons, including Karnataka Former Minister, mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, OMC company former Managing Director BV Srinivasa Reddy, former director of Mines Andhra Pradesh VD Rajagopal, and Personal Assistant to Gali Janardhan Reddy Mehfuz Ali Khan found guilty in the illegal mining case.

They have been convicted and sentenced for 7 years imprisonment along with Rs. 1 lakh fine for each.