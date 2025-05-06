CM Revanth orders arrangements befitting grandeur of Miss World

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to invite public representatives and celebrities from various fields to the inauguration ceremony of Miss World 2025.

He said that students from government gurukuls, BC, SC, ST welfare residential schools, model schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas should be given the opportunity to witness the pageant for a day. He also instructed officials to install decorative arches and hoardings across Hyderabad to reflect the grandeur of the event.

The chief minister held a review meeting with officials regarding the arrangements for the pageant to be held in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31. The Police department was asked to enhance surveillance and implement strict security measures.

Revanth stated that the pageant should be conducted in a manner that attracts global attention to Telangana. Officials were instructed to ensure proper hospitality for international guests, with no lapses, and to appoint a nodal officer for each individual programme.

The chief minister said that necessary transport and other facilities should be arranged for Miss World contestants visiting key tourist attractions such as Charminar, Laad Bazaar, the Telangana Talli statue at the Secretariat and other prominent locations in the state. He added that along with security arrangements, contingency plans should be in place to handle any unforeseen or adverse situations.

In addition to the visit to the DWCRA Bazaar, organised by IKP women to promote women’s empowerment, arrangements are to be made to enable contestants to view the IPL semi-finals at Uppal Stadium.

The chief minister noted that measures must be taken to avoid traffic congestion and power outages in areas hosting Miss World-related events. He advised officials to make appropriate preparations based on weather forecasts and said that the GHMC and HYDRAA departments should remain alert to ensure uninterrupted functioning in the event of strong winds or rainfall.

Police have been instructed to strengthen security at hotels housing foreign guests. Security will also be increased in and around Gachibowli Stadium, Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Chowmohalla Palace, and the Secretariat.