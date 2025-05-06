Fake agent offers Telangana MLA job in the Gulf, arrested

JAGTIAL: Police on Monday took swift action against a fake Gulf agent and nipped his plans to cheat jobless youth in the bud.

The action followed a complaint from Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, who received a call from a woman employee of a consultancy, called Laxmi Manpower, offering to assist him in securing a job in the Gulf.

The woman reportedly argued with the MLA when he questioned her audacity in calling him with a job offer. Adi Srinivas immediately called the police, who arrested the consultancy owner, D Naveen and sealed his office.

Jagtial DSP D Raghuchander told the media that Naveen had returned to his native Rangapet village in Sarangapur mandal about six months back after working for some time in the Gulf.

He opened the consultancy about two months ago offering to help people find jobs in the Gulf, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries, he added.

The DSP said that Naveen did not obtain a licence to run the consultancy.