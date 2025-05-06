Telangana CM to employees: Where is your responsibility towards people?

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on leaders of various employee unions over reports that they have declared a “war” against the government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked them if they had any responsibility towards the people.

Hinting that the state government was in no position to meet any undue demands of employees, he stated: “The previous BRS government left the state bankrupt. Even if you cut me into pieces (Nannu Koseenaa Kuda), the revenue of the state government will not cross Rs 18,500 crore per month. I am asking the leaders of the employee unions to explain what they will do to me? Will you cut me, cook and eat? Tell me, which scheme should I stop to pay bonuses, allowances and other benefits?”

Addressing the gathering after presenting Police Real Heroes awards at Integrated Command Control Centre here, the chief minister asked the employee unions: “Don’t you have any responsibility towards the people?”

Revanth continued: “I have seen news reports that the employees unions have declared war against the government. There are 3.5 lakh government employees, 3 lakh contract and outsourcing employees and 3 lakh pensioners. Employees account for 2.5% to 3% of the population. If you wage a war, will the remaining 98% of people not suffer? Employees should think about this.”

The chief minister pointed out that in order to save money, he was travelling in economy class during his foreign tours. He added that no one was coming forward to extend loans to the state. “Bankers are treating the representatives of the state like one treats a thief, if we ask for loans,” Revanth added.