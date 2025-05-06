Telangana government plans Rs 4,000 aid for kids in foster care

HYDERABAD: The state government is going to the rescue of the children in foster care, particularly those who have lost their biological parents.

It is initiating measures to strengthen care, sponsorship and post-institutional rehabilitation for orphans.

The cornerstone of the proposed policy is a new financial assistance scheme that would offer `4,000 per month to families or guardians who take in orphaned children under temporary custody or guardianship.

Speaking to TNIE, the officials from the Department of Women and Child Welfare, headed by Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, said that the initiative is under active consideration and is expected to be launched during the current financial year.

The government estimates suggest that between 2,500 and 3,500 children could benefit from this targeted foster care initiative.

Fostering emotional and social growth The focus, according to departmental sources, is not only on providing shelter but also on fostering emotional and social growth through a family-like environment.

“Orphans often grow up without meaningful relationships. While orphanages offer basic necessities, they sometimes fall short in teaching human values and emotional bonds integral to the Indian family system. This scheme aims to bridge that gap and ensure holistic development,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

In addition to this proposed foster care support, the government is also looking to expand its existing ‘sponsorship’ programme, which currently provides financial assistance to over 7,000 vulnerable children living with extended family members. Under this programme, beneficiaries receive Rs 4,000 monthly to cover educational and health-related expenses. Authorities are now considering doubling the number of beneficiaries by the fiscal year 2025-26.

Recognizing the challenges faced by orphans as they transition into adulthood, the government is also planning a new post-care initiative designed to support young adults after they age out of institutional care. This transition support programme would aim to equip orphans with life skills and financial assistance to help them move toward independent living.

However, it remains to be seen as to when the government will roll out these social-security schemes designed for the wellbeing of the most disadvantaged children.